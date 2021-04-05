CTU, CPS mourn loss of longtime nurse to COVID-19: ‘Every death from this disease is a tragedy’

CHICAGO – The Rogers Elementary School community is grieving the loss of one of their own.



On Twitter Monday, Chicago Teachers Union representatives announced that nurse Beverly Finley-Gardner passed away March 29 from COVID-19. The longtime nurse had recently retired but was working remotely at the elementary school in a part-time capacity.

Beverly Finley-Gardner. (Photo courtesy of Chicago Teachers Union’s Twitter.

“Please remember that COVID has not released us from its awful grip,” the tweet read.



On the Northwest Side Monday, a teacher who did not want to be identified told WGN that Finley-Gardner was a friend to many and would be sorely missed.

Details on how Finley-Gardner contracted the virus were not made public. However, CTU expressed concern amid the vaccine rollout that its teachers and staff would be exposed to the virus unnecessarily.

In an online obituary, her family asked for privacy at this time.

On Monday, Chicago Public Schools expressed their condolences.

“This is a tremendous loss for our school and our union and a reminder that every death from this disease is a tragedy and a loss to someone, in some way,” a representative said in a statement. “We mourn Beverly’s passing and send our deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues across the city.”