CTU considering strike vote as teachers, CPS reach impasse over reopening schools amid pandemic

CHICAGO —Less than a year-and-a-half from its last one, the Chicago Teachers Union is poised to strike again. At issue this time: how to reopen schools safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A union source tells WGN union leadership is poised to take an advisory strike authorization vote, but should that pass a strike date would be set at a later date.

The two sides have been meeting in recent days but have come to an impasse.

“I truly believe each of us wants to be in the building interacting with our students because that’s where we get our greatest satisfaction,” said CPS social worker Karen McGeary.

Kindergarten through 8th grade teachers and staff are supposed to return Monday after Pre-k and special ed returned last week.

The district reports air purifiers will be in every classroom with continual disinfecting, while it maintains an independent state-certified hygienist has signed off on reopening schools, saying conditions warrant a safe return along with temperature checks, masks and social distancing.

Mayor Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson have said time and again the kids are better served by being in school and not learning remotely.

The teachers strongly disagree and feel they have not had enough say and their opinions just don’t matter. They say they should work remotely until they receive the vaccine.

“CPS has failed to notify these teachers they are eligible for the vaccine, let alone schedule appointments for them,” said CTU Attorney Thad Goodchild.