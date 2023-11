CHICAGO — The CTA’s Holiday Train is back on the rails Friday afternoon.

It begins just after 3 p.m. departing the Midway Orange Line station.

The Holiday Train will hit every train line from Friday through Dec. 21.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, photo sessions with Santa are available. Jolly Old St. Nick rides in an open flat car while on the train.

The tradition began on the Blue Line in 2001.

