What riders should look out for as construction begins

CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority has officially begun work on the ‘Forest Park Branch Rebuild’ project.

Starting early Sunday morning, the CTA Began its first phase, which they said will unfold in two parts, the first portion they are aiming to complete by late August.

According to the CTA, the project aims “to provide safer, more reliable and accessible transit on Chicago’s West Side,” where construction crews will replace three miles of train tracks, as well as rebuild the Racine station to improve accessibility to riders who use mobility devices.

During the first phase, CTA officials said the Clinton, UIC-Halsted and Racine stations will remain closed through late August, with a local shuttle bus route to accommodate the gap between the Illinois Medical District and Jackson stops. Two types of shuttles will operate along the route, one with immediate stops at all times, and another non-stop, express option that will operate during morning and evening rush hours on weekdays only.

CTA officials said Blue Line trains will operate as they normally do between Forest Park and the Illinois Medical District, as well as from LaSalle to O’Hare.

“It’s just a slight bother. I guess we’re going to have to get used to it. But for right now, people are a little bit confused,” said Ben Thin, a Blue Line commuter. “[But] good to see there are plenty of [options] out here.”

As the construction unfolds, the CTA is recommending commuters and prospective riders to give themselves extra time and potential alternatives for transportation. For more information on the CTA’s Forest Park Branch Rebuild, visit their website.