CTA Yellow Line service shut down due to signal issues

Service on the Yellow Line has been temporarily suspended due to signal problems, Chicago Transit Authority announced Tuesday afternoon.

Commuters are advised to use No.—97 Skokie bus as an alternative.

“At this time, also consider other service alternatives that may serve your trip, such as nearby bus routes, or using buses to other rail lines,” the city transit company said in a statement.

A bus shuttle is available from Howard to Dempster-Skokie.

There is no timetable on how long service will be suspended.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN for updates.