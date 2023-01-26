CHICAGO — Some CTA trains are delayed Thursday night due to track conditions.

It’s not clear what is causing the delay, but the CTA is warning about delays on the red, purple and yellow lines.

The CTA said shuttle busses are replacing many of the lines.

Red Line trains are running around Thorndale, the CTA said.

Video from the scene near the Howard station on Chicago’s North Side shows firefighters helping passengers off the train with a ladder.

The CTA said service is expected to be restored soon but didn’t have a specific time.