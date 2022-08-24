CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority has released a new updated bus tracking website.

The updated CTA Bus Tracker website provided estimated bus arrival times for 129 bus routes.

The new features include using GPS to find the nearest bus stop near you. The website will also remember what stops you’ve looked at. It will allow a a user to save their favorite bus stop locations without creating an account.

Other features include pinch to zoom capabilities for a closer look at maps.

The layout adapts to whatever device is being used — from smartphones to desktop monitors.

CTA says the upgrade lays the foundation for future changes over the next several months and into next year.

The changes are part of CTA’s Meeting the Moment action plan to improve the accuracy of bus times.