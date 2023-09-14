CHICAGO — Ridership on the Chicago Transit Authority continues to rebound.

According to a release, the agency has given more than one million rides on multiple occasions this summer.

The CTA conducted more than one million rides on four weekdays — Aug. 29, Aug. 30, Sept. 6 and Sept. 7 — with last Thursday recording the agency’s highest daily ridership level since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CTA also neared one million rides on Aug. 31 (more than 964,000) and Sept. 1 (more than 992,000) first.

“I want to thank the students, parents, commuters, and leisure riders for helping CTA hit this important ridership milestone. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, these milestones demonstrate the necessity, sustainability and affordability of CTA service for our communities,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “While special events have helped boost ridership on the weekends, hitting and exceeding the one million rides mark on weekdays is an encouraging sign that Chicagoland is back on board CTA’s buses and trains. We are thrilled to see more riders returning to the CTA.”

The agency said fall months are typically its highest for ridership.