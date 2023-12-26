CHICAGO — The new year is quickly approaching and those looking to celebrate across the city can save a few bucks on the ride home thanks to the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA).

The CTA is offering free rides on all buses and trains on New Year’s Eve to help the public get home safely and reliably after ringing in the new year.

According to the CTA, free rides will be available from 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, until 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

Yellow line service remains suspended following a crash in mid-November, so riders will need to find an alternate route.

Visit the CTA website for details on schedules and routes or to plan your trip.