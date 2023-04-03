CHICAGO — The CTA is hoping to provide career opportunities to those with difficulties re-entering the work force during ‘Second Chance’ Month.

Chicago Transit Authority is expected to host an in-person hiring event Sunday for their Second Chance program (SCP), an initiative that helps Chicago residents with career paths and valuable job skills.

The CTA stated that SCP has served over 1,700 Chicago residents who were involved in the justice system or individuals who have been barred from employment opportunities.

“The pandemic impacted every aspect of our lives, but one group that has been hit particularly hard are those who can benefit from initiatives like CTA’s Second Chance Program, which is seeking applicants looking for a fresh start,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr

Attendees will learn more about the program, complete a CTA application and learn more about the pre-employment process.

Attendees must be over the age of 18, have a barrier to employment, justice involved, domestic violence survivor or having housing insecurities. They must also remain drug free.

For more information: April 8th Job Fair interest survey – Web Survey Tools | QuestionPro Survey