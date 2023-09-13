CHICAGO — For the second time in as many months, Chicagoland residents seeking jobs are invited to attend a Chicago Transit Authority career fair this Friday at the company’s headquarters.

CTA is again looking to hire bus operators and bus mechanics – with a starting hourly wage of $28.65 for bus operators and $41.90 for bus mechanics – at their career fair at 567 W. Lake St.

New hires will receive paid training, benefits and a $1,000 bonus.

“Now is a fantastic time to join us at the CTA, and move our city forward,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “With CTA’s financial incentives for new hires, our positions are highly competitive and even more attractive to prospective employees, especially those who are interested in career growth.”

Click here to register.

The September 15 career fair runs from 1-4 p.m.