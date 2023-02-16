CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority signed an agreement with the U.S. Army to guarantee more veterans receive interviews with the agency.

The memorandum, signed Wednesday night, now includes the CTA in the Army’s Partnership for Your Success Program — which is a recruiting initiative that prepares Army soldiers for their future.

“CTA is committed to becoming an employer of choice for veterans because we recognize and value their unique experiences, skills, and knowledge,” said CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. “Through recruitment and partnership efforts, we strive to offer the support and resources our Veterans and their families need to succeed in our community and workforce.”

To help increase veteran recruiting, the following initiatives have recently been implemented.

Participation in multiple local and military-based job fairs.

Partnering with organizations such as Recruit Military to post positions and expand the veteran applicant pool.

Building a CTA veteran resources website that includes a career transition assistance tool which matches Military Occupational Specialty codes to CTA-specific positions.

Establishing Veteran Employee Resource Group – also known as VERG — an internal veterans’ committee called to expand the Veteran footprint at CTA and better serve veteran employees and their families, by providing them with information on available benefits, offers, discounts, and opportunities.

The CTA is currently offering a $1,000 hiring bonus, plus eligibility to earn retention bonuses through December 2023, based on hire date.

