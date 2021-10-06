CTA service slowed after drill rig collapses near Bryn Mawr Red Line platform

CHICAGO — CTA service has been slowed Wednesday afternoon on the North Side after a drill rig collapsed near the Bryn Mawr platform.

At around 3:40 p.m., authorities responded to the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr. Chicago fire said a drill rig became inverted and no one was injured. Power lines in the area are affected.

At one point, Red Line and Brown Line trains were halted with shuttle buses available.

Chicago fire said the tracks were not affected but service will be slowed for awhile as crews work to remove the drill rig. Trains are bypassing the Bryn Mawr station.

A building nearby was partially evacuated.