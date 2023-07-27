CHICAGO — To celebrate its 100th anniversary of the rollout, you can hop aboard a vintage “L” train this weekend in the Loop.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., historic 4000-series rail cars will depart from the Washington/Wabash inner loop. At around 11 a.m., they will be making all stops in the Loop.

The normal $2.50 fare still applies.

“The 4000-series railcars and the entire Heritage Fleet are a treasure not just in CTA’s history, but the City of Chicago’s history too, and Chicagoans of all ages are welcome to come out and experience this century-old gem,” said CTA President Dorval Carter Jr.

The two preserved rail cars, numbered, 4271 and 4272, were built in 1923 and ran in Chicago for 50 years.

The CTA will also be distributing a limited quantity of commemorative posters from a table at the Washington-Wabash station.