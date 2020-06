CHICAGO — Service on CTA’s Red and Purple lines have been suspended Monday morning due to mechanical problems.

The CTA reports Purple Line Express service has been temporarily suspended between Howard and the Loop due to a mechanical problem on a train near Wilson.

Red Line service has been temporarily suspended between Howard & Belmont. Consider the #22 Clark & #36 Broadway buses.

CTA RED LINE ALERT: No service Howard to Belmont due to train w/ mechanical problems near Wilson.



Trains are currently only operating only between Belmont and 95th.



Shuttle buses are available between Howard and Belmont.



ALT: #22 Clark and #36 Broadway buses — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 22, 2020

