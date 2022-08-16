CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) was awarded nearly $29 million in federal grant money Tuesday to go toward replacing their bus fleet with electric buses.

The agency was awarded the money by the Federal Transit Administration and is the CTA’s first federal funding since unveiling its “Charging Forward Plan” earlier this year. The city’s goal is to have an all-electric bus fleet by 2040.

“It’s vital that the CTA system be sustainable, affordable, and efficient for both our residents and our environment,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “With this grant funding, not only are we taking steps to protect our environment, but we are leading the way for other municipalities. I’m pleased to see this award bring us one step closer to a climate resilient Chicago.”

A portion of the grant funds, $3.4 million, will be used to purchase 10 electric buses. Approximately $13.2 million, will go toward upgrading the Chicago Avenue Garage, located in Humboldt Park.

Currently, there are more than 20 electric buses in the fleet that are operating along the #66 Chicago route.

The CTA said they aim to prioritize routes serving the South and West Sides, which have historically been overburdened by air quality issues for early equitable electric bus deployment. They also aim to electrify routes serving the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line terminal in the next few years.