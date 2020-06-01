CTA, Pace service resumes Monday, but not in or near downtown

CHICAGO — CTA resumed service at 6 a.m. Monday, but not in or near downtown.
No CTA bus service will be available from Western to the lakefront, and from Fullerton to 47th Street — at the request of public safety officials.
Pace service resumed at 6 a.m. Monday, with the exception of the following services:
- Chicago Paratransit won’t operate near downtown (S of Belmont, E of Western, N of 47th)
- I-55 Express Service
- Niles Free Bus
All services remain suspended Monday on Metra and South Shore lines.
For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.