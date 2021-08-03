CTA moving historic Lakeview building as part of Brown Line flyover project

CHICAGO — The process of moving a 127-year-old greystone building out of the way of CTA tracks in nearly complete.

Work started Monday to move the apartment building at Clark and Newport, and workers are expected to have it moved to a new location by the end of Tuesday.

It’s one component of a multi-million dollar Brown Line project, which is part of an even larger Red and Purple line project.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the original owners of The Vautravers Building wouldn’t sell to the city in 1890, so the CTA just built a curve around the building.

But according to the Tribune, that curve slows train traffic throughout the system. The CTA bought the building in 2016 which is designated as a historic landmark.

It bought more than a dozen others in the area that were demolished to make way for the $570 million Brown Line flyover project.

The tracks will be reconstructed to create a flyover spanning three blocks.

While the big move is expected to be finished Tuesday, the CTA expects all of the improvement work to be completed sometime in 2024.