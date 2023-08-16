CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority, Metra and Pace will be offering free rides for students Monday for the first day of school.

In 2022, the CTA’s “First Day, Free Rides” program provided nearly 49,000 free rides to students and their parents or guardians. The program began in 2011.

“We strive to provide Chicagoland students a convenient and affordable means of transportation to and from school, and we want the first day back in the classroom to help set up a successful school year,” said CTA President Dorval Carter, Jr.

For the second year in a row, Pace and Metra are offering free rides for all K-12 Chicago area students on Monday as well.

“We are pleased to be able to help families start the academic year on a positive note by offering free rides for students using Metra to get to class,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski.

CPS and many suburban districts begin the school year on Monday.