Commuters at the CTA Blue Line stop at Clark and Lake (Left) and a Metra train on its tracks (right). (Courtesy: Associated Press)

Metra and the CTA both announced train services have been temporarily suspended in certain areas in and around Chicago Sunday due to poor track conditions.

According to Metra, UPW trains will not operate between Chicago and Oak Park due to high standing water, while trains will not depart from Chicago and only operate from Oak Park to Elburn.

Metra Officials urge those affected to seek alternate transportation.

According to the CTA, Blue Line train service has been temporarily suspended between their UIC Halsted and Kedzie stops due to poor track conditions.

Metra and the CTA have not announced a timetable for service to return to affected train lines.