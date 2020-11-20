CTA Holiday Train to return in 2020 with social distancing measures in place

CHICAGO — One of Chicago’s most beloved holiday traditions will return in 2020 with restrictions in place during the surge of COVID-19 cases.

The CTA Holiday Train and Bus will continue, with Santa Claus and his elves staying socially distanced, riding along the CTA Holiday Fleet. This means customers won’t be able to board the CTA Holiday Train and Bus as usual.

This year, riders will see a festive six-car train decorated with sparkling lights and Christmas displays. Santa and his reindeer will ride along outside, on a flatbed car in the middle of the train waving to children and their families.

The CTA Holiday Train begins service on Friday, November 27 on all CTA rail lines. The Holiday Bus will begin visiting neighborhoods on Tuesday, December 1, which will feature Santa popping up through the roof to greet families.

Passengers hoping to see the holiday attractions can view the schedule here.