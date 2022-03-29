CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority is seeking to hire full-time bus drivers during a virtual career fair on Wednesday.
The virtual career fair will take place from noon to 1 p.m.
To apply for a bus driver role, candidates must possess the following.
- Must be 21 or older
- Have a valid driver’s license and safe driving record. No CDL required
- Ability to work weekends, evenings and holidays
- Able to pass a drug and alcohol test
- Able to demonstrate customer service skills
The starting hourly wage for new full-time bus drivers is $24.27. After working for 46 months, employees can earn a wage of up to $37.34.
Benefits include health insurance, free transit on the CTA and retirement plan options.