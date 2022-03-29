CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority is seeking to hire full-time bus drivers during a virtual career fair on Wednesday.

The virtual career fair will take place from noon to 1 p.m.

To apply for a bus driver role, candidates must possess the following.

Must be 21 or older

Have a valid driver’s license and safe driving record. No CDL required

Ability to work weekends, evenings and holidays

Able to pass a drug and alcohol test

Able to demonstrate customer service skills

The starting hourly wage for new full-time bus drivers is $24.27. After working for 46 months, employees can earn a wage of up to $37.34.

Benefits include health insurance, free transit on the CTA and retirement plan options.