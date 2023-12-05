CHICAGO — CTA riders with questions about their trip and those looking to provide feedback to the agency will soon be able to seek help from a new chatbot powered by Google.

A partnership between the CTA and Google Public Sector is bringing a new virtual assistant called ‘Chat with CTA chatbot,’ to the CTA website.

According to the agency, the new communication tool is set to launch in early 2024 and will connect riders with a virtual assistant that will be able to answer basic travel questions and let riders provide feedback about their trip.

“We are committed to continuing to find new, convenient ways for our customers to contact us, and using more modern technology can help improve the CTA travel experience,” CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said in a press release on Tuesday.

Once it launches, riders will be able to access the chatbot by visiting the CTA’s website.

According to the CTA, 36% of people in the agency’s service area speak a non-English language at home, and to accommodate, the new chatbot will support English, Spanish, Polish, Simplified Chinese and Filipino/Tagalog.

The CTA said riders will not be able to use the chatbot to report emergencies or matters that require immediate attention.