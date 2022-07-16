CHICAGO — The body of a CTA employee was found unresponsive on the train tracks in the Loop, according to police.

Police said the man’s body was found on the tracks on the 100 block of West Van Buren Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the initial investigation shows that man may have made contact with the third rail but the circumstances under which he ended up on the tracks, all still under investigation.

Brown and Orange line trains were delayed due to the investigation. Visit CTA’s website for the latest on service delays and alerts.

No further information was provided.