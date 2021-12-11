CTA bus drivers rally against violence on transit employees

CHICAGO — CTA bus drivers marched and rallied downtown on Saturday in an effort to bring attention to a recent rise in assaults on CTA employees.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 241 officials said that violence against bus drivers has escalated to levels they have never seen before.

“We had a young man shot on Washington and Michigan Avenue in September. We had another young man assaulted last Saturday on Washington and Michigan,” Keith Hill of Local 241 said.

Security firms began patrols at bus stops on Friday, but the union is calling on the city to step up safety protocols for transit employees.

“We’re out here today to just let the city know, the Mayor know that we are tired. Our members are tired of coming to work and not being felt that they’re safe,” Eric Dixon of Local 308 said.

Organizers said demonstrations will continue if there continue to be attacks against bus drivers.