CTA bus drivers protesting Saturday downtown over safety concerns

CHICAGO — The union representing CTA bus drivers believes the city is not protecting them — so they are taking matters into their own hands.

Starting Friday, local security firms are patrolling CTA hot spots around the city in an effort to keep drivers safe.

Local 241 officials said the violence against bus drivers has escalated to levels they have never seen before. Last weekend, a bus driver was hospitalized after two people beat him on Michigan Avenue near Monroe.

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody following the incident.

“The last few months have been the worst violence,” Local 241 President Keith Hill said. “The violence is getting more and more.”

While the security firms are starting their patrols Friday, the union is calling on the city to step up safety protocols.

They said bus drivers are the pulse of the city and a protest march is planned for Saturday at noon.

Bus drivers plan to march from City Hall to the Christmas tree on Michigan Avenue.