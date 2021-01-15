CTA bus driver carjacked in employee parking lot Friday afternoon

CHICAGO — A CTA bus driver was carjacked in an employee parking lot on the South Side Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the CTA employee lot, located in the 200 block of West 79th Street on the report of a carjacking.

The Amalgamated Transit Union said the 46-year-old bus driver was approached by two armed young men when he was getting out of his car.

The man handed over his keys and started to run away, but the suspects opened fire at him before taking off with his grey Dodge Charger. He was not shot, but was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Union president Keith Hill said this is the third CTA employee shot at on the job in the last week. He said the other incidents happened Thursday at 57th and Laramie and 6-Jeffrey route.

“We fed up. This is one of our brothers. We want to see justice, we want to be safe when we come to work and earn a living,” Hill said.

Carjackings rose about 135% last year, with more than 1,400.