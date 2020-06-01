CTA bus crashes into building; 1 injured

CHICAGO — A CTA bus operator is hospitalized after crashing into a building on the North Side.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. Monday in the 7400 block of North Rogers in Rogers Park.

According to a CTA spokesperson, bus No. 147 was traveling southbound on Clark when it attempted to make a right turn on Rogers and crashed into a building.

The CTA operator was transported to an area hospital for injuries.

No customers were on board at the time of the crash and no one was injured inside the building.

The accident is being investigated by CTA officials.

