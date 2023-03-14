CHICAGO — Rush hour commuters on the CTA Brown Line were evacuated at Wells and Wacker due to a local power outage, city fire personnel said Tuesday.

Fire crews respond downtown to a power outage that caused a Brown Line to be evacuated. (Photo: CFD)

While no injuries have been reported, Chicago Fire says power loss to the third rail caused the Brown Line train to cease, thus blocking other trains from traveling.

Because dozens of people were on board, emergency crews led passengers off the train down a catwalk to Merchandise Mart station.

In the latest update, Chicago fire said, “multiple CTA lines [are] affected as all power is cut near Merchandise Mart to allow tracks to be crossed.”

Crews remain on scene to conduct repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back fro updates.