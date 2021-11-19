CTA Brown Line flyover at Belmont begins service

CHICAGO — The CTA Brown Line Flyover begins service on Friday, aiming to speed up travel as part of a multi-billion dollar modernization project.

The Brown Line flyover project elevates the Brown Line tracks between the Belmont Avenue and Southport Avenue stops, avoiding crossing Red and Purple Line tracks.

The project is designed to take care of a bottleneck problem the tracks have dealt with for 114 years, aiming to speed up service throughout the system.

Even if it saves a few minutes of commute time, the CTA said riders will see and feel a difference.

The next phase of the modernization project will be to fix a curve on the Red and Purple lines just northeast of the Belmont station near Newport Avenue and Clark Street.

Crews physically moved the foundation of a nearly 130-year-old historic building that the original owners would not sell to the city to make room for the tracks.

The modernization project is slated to be complete by 2025 if all funding is there. Four Red Line stations will be rebuilt with six miles of new track.