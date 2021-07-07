Crystal Lake residents react to President Biden’s visit

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Supporters and critics of President Joe Biden made their way to downtown Crystal Lake Wednesday as the President made his first trip to Illinois since taking office.

There was hope at a downtown Crystal Lake ice cream shop that the President would make an unplanned visit, although inclement weather forced Biden to get back to O’Hare and on the way back to Washington.

The visit was historic for the city that had yet to see a sitting President come to town. The city of approximately 40,000 residents rolled out the red carpet for the historic stop.

Not all were happy to see the President however, as McHenry County stands as the one suburban ‘collar county’ to have supported Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

“I felt obligated to come and show my disdain and disgust for his administration and what they’re doing to our country,” a Trump supporter said.

A vocal group of Trump supporters gathered outside of McHenry County Community College to protest Biden’s visit.

As for Haig Haleblian, the mayor of Crystal Lake, getting the ear of the President is a coveted and rare opportunity.

Haleblian said more focus on small businesses that comprise Crystal Lake’s downtown area could help revitalize the local economy.

Both supporters and critics of President Biden agreed that the visit brought plenty of attention to a normally quiet Northwest suburb.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.