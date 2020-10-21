Police: Missing 3-year-old girl found and uninjured

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — UPDATE: Police said the missing 3-year-old has been found and is uninjured.

Crystal Lake police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 3-year-old girl.

The girl, named Ivy, was last seen near Berkshire Lane and Somerset Lane at approximately 12:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Ivy was last seen wearing a purple long sleeve Nike shirt with black leggings and black Nike shoes.

Police are currently investigating the child’s disappearance. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crystal Lake police at 815-356-3620.

An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting ‘CLPDTIP’ with the tip information to 847411.