Crowds smaller as pandemic impacts Black Friday shopping

CHICAGO — As the retail industry looks for a hint of normalcy for Black Friday shopping, a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has decimated crowd sizes for the shopping holiday.

Unlike most years, major retailers such as Target and Walmart were closed for the whole day Thursday, and spaced out deals over the course of several weeks to discourage the usual crowding seen in stores the day after Thanksgiving.

Despite the pandemic and smaller crowds, overall Black Friday spending is predicted to rise between 3.5 and 5 percent over 2019’s numbers, according to the National Retail Federation.

The NRF said more people have more money to spend on stores due to fewer expenses on traveling and entertainment.