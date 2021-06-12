Crowds return to Navy Pier as state reopens

CHICAGO — Drinks, food and rides returned in full at Navy Pier on Saturday as crowds flocked to the downtown destination for the state’s first reopened summer weekend in nearly two years.

“It’s nice to see everything kind of getting back to normal. Everyone’s having a good time, enjoying the good weather,” Michael Steinmetz said.

After moving into Phase 5 of the state’s ‘Restore Illinois’ plan on Friday, there are no longer capacity limits on businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks and all other venues.

For the workers of restaurants, the entrance into Phase 5 is more than welcome.

“Unfortunately we were closed during the pandemic. Luckily, about 85 percent of our staff returned,” Lindsey Werts of Margaritaville Bar and Grill said.

For so many of the people out at Navy Pier on Saturday, the long lines were just a bit more tolerable while seeing everyone back out again.