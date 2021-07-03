Crowds flock to lakefront as fireworks return to Navy Pier

CHICAGO — Fireworks are returning to Navy Pier for Independence Day celebrations Saturday night, with large crowds gathering at Chicago’s numerous beaches.

Grills are fired up with people relaxing near the water at 31st Street Beach, with large crowds gathering hours before the long-anticipated fireworks show, which is expected to begin at 9:30 p.m.

For Josh Harris, celebrating with friends and family for the holiday is a long-awaited pastime.

“I just feel like the world is coming back together. Everyone is getting vaccines and I just feel happy about it,” Harris said.

The fireworks tonight are expected to shoot into the air at a higher altitude, allowing all along the lakefront to get a good view.

The show is expected to be visible from Grand Avenue north of the Loop all the way to 55th Street on the South Side.