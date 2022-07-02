CHICAGO — The July Fourth Weekend is underway in Chicago.

Tourists and city residents alike filled downtown Saturday ahead of Navy Pier’s fireworks display and the Independence Day Salute at Millennium Park.

There was a noticeable police presence as well. Police officers were highly visible along Randolph Street outside and inside of Millennium Park.

In an effort to ensure holiday weekend safety, officials say police, fire and other emergency crews are coordinating together watching all city-wide events on cameras through the summer operations.