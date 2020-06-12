Crowd marching on West Side in honor of George Floyd, MLK

CHICAGO — A small crowd gathered Friday on Chicago’s West Side for the “Spirit of King March.”

Participants said the goal of the march is to honor the life and death of George Floyd and bring attention to the nation’s challenges of racism, disparities and injustice.

Faith leaders and lawmakers joined community members for the march that stepped off at noon near Independence Boulevard. The gathering was in honor of the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. and address the issue of poverty, joblessness and substandard health care.

The group march south on Independence Boulevard and blocked traffic on several streets on their way to the former Chicago residence of King.

