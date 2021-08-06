Crosstown Classic kicks off as Cubs propose Sportsbook at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs and White Sox are ready to kick off another Crosstown Classic on Friday.

The weekend series comes with news that Wrigley Field could soon host sports betting. The city’s Landmarks Commission has unanimously approved the plan.

The DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field would be two stories and more than 22,000-square-feet near the corner of Addison and Sheffield.

The team still needs approval from the City Council, the Illinois Gaming Board and the National Park Service.

The Crosstown Classic starts at 1:20 p.m. Friday.