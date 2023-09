CHICAGO — It’s a complicated topic but one that can’t be ignored: How will climate change affect the way you eat and the way you live?

The Illini Center in Chicago is set to take on the difficult questions during its fifth annual Critical Conversation event from Sept. 18-19.

Maggie Monast, senior director of Climate-Smart Agriculture at Environmental Defense Fund, joined WGN Evening News at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the two-day event.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.