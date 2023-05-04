CHICAGO — Families impacted by senseless violence are using their pain to help others.

Starting this weekend, people coping with the loss of a loved one from violence can call a new hotline for support.

Members of the group Purpose Over Pain are using their tragedies to help others.

Beersheba Abernathy said her son was killed in 2018 and then she lost her niece to gun violence in 2020.

“She was only 30 years old and my son was 23 years old,” Abernathy said.

On Thursday night, the group gathered at St. Sabina to share details about a new way they’re using their heartache to build others up.

“This weekend, Purpose Over Pain is starting our 24-hour survivor crisis hotline,” Pamela Bosley said.

The number for the hotline is 872-3-CRISIS.

“I’m just grateful to be on the other line to be of assistance,” Abernathy said.

Starting on Friday, crisis responders, including Abernathy, will be available by phone every Friday starting at 7 p.m. through Sunday at 7 p.m. to listen to and provide support and guidance to people dealing with a tragic loss.

“The 24-hour hotline will be a tremendous help for people at nighttime to be able to reach out, touch someone that’s been through the same pain we’ve been through,” Stephen Porter said.

As more and more families deal with lives lost too soon to violence, Purpose Over Pain is here to offer comfort for sorrow no one should have to experience.

“They cannot save their child but they can try to save somebody else’s child and as parents, they can put their arms around another parent,” Father Michael Pfleger said.

The group hopes to eventually make the hotline available 24/7.