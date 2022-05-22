CHICAGO — Cook County CrimeStoppers are assisting in the effort to locate a violin from the 1800’s stolen from a home last week.

The group canvassed the South Loop on Saturday near where the theft occurred. The instrument belongs to concert violinist Minghuan Xu, who has used the Italian-made instrument for over two decades.

The violin is estimated to be worth approximately $400,000.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward and asking residents to be on the look out for anyone selling a vintage violin on a secondary market.