Crews searching Lake Michigan for person who went missing while attempting to help others

EVANSTON, Ill. — Recovery efforts are underway in Lake Michigan in Evanston for a person who may have gone missing while attempting to help others.

Police received a call around 1 p.m. Saturday for people struggling in the water at at Clark Street Beach.

#BREAKING: fire chief in Evanston just confirmed this is now a recovery mission. They do believe a 4th person went into the water and never came out. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/DmdGmoTJe3 — Brónagh Tumulty (@BronaghTumulty) September 18, 2021

Witnesses told WGN News initially it was a mother and daughter in distress in the water and a Good Samaritan on the beach entered the lake to help

Emergency teams were able to pull all three out of the water and they were all taken to the hospital.

A fourth person may or may not have entered the water to help as well.

#BREAKING: this is the scene right now over Clark St. Beach in Evanston. Crews from multiple agencies are searching for a possible missing swimmer who allegedly went into the water to help others in difficulty. More on @WGNNews at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/dyqnlPj7UN — Brónagh Tumulty (@BronaghTumulty) September 18, 2021

According to Fire Chief Paul Polep, after pulling the three people out of the water, an ID was found on the beach with some belongings. They’ve not been able to locate the person which is why the search continues.

“As they were confirming whose clothes these were, we couldn’t find that person so our command upgraded it to a box level dive team bringing in other communities to assist in the search,” he said. “We are still uncertain if someone is out there but we do have a pile of clothes with an ID and no one matching it at this point.”

As of 5 p.m. crews from multiple agencies including a helicopter were searching the water.

Police are attempting to track down someone either by that name or connected to the name on the ID. The name has not yet been released.

Of the three people taken to the hospital, two are reportedly stable and one is in critical condition.