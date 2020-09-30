2 dead in vehicle crash near Chicago Executive Airport

WHEELING Ill. — Two people were killed in a crash on the grounds of Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.

Police said the crash, involving a vehicle and a box truck, happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the truck crashed through Chicago Executive Airport fence near the intersection of Wolf Road and Messner Drive. An overhead view shows two vehicles and debris on the property of the airport.

Two people were killed in the accident. Their identities have not yet been released.

Wolf Road is closed from Palatine Road to Hintz Road.

PROSPECT HEIGHTS/WHEELING: Serious crash involving a truck and a vehicle that crashed off the road and onto the Chicago Executive Airport grounds. Wolf Rd is CLOSED Palatine Rd to Hintz. pic.twitter.com/K8uCZiDsbj — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) September 30, 2020

A spokesperson for Chicago Executive Airport told WGN News the main runway remains in operation. The secondary runway is closed.

The vehicles involved were not connected to the airport.

No other information has been provided. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.