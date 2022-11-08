CHICAGO — Crews are on the scene of an extra-alarm fire that is impacting three homes in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood.

The fire started around 6 a.m. Tuesday at a building in the 2400 block of North Washtenaw Avenue. The flames have spread to two neighboring homes.

Skycam9 is over the scene where large flames and smoke can be seen billowing from the structure.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Due to the fire, Fullerton is closed at California and Talman, Washtenaw is closed at Fullerton and Logan, Fairfield is closed at Fullerton and Altgeld, Altgeld is closed from Washtenaw to California.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.