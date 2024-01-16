CHICAGO — Crews are watching Amtrak and Metra tracks very closely Tuesday morning, with heaters working overtime in an attempt to keep switches and signals from freezing up as train traffic builds into rush hour.

What look like small fires on the tracks at the Edison Park Metra station on N. Olmstead Ave. are actually gas-fed heaters that prevent switches from freezing, as the extreme cold can cause them to become clogged with ice and snow. Metra had to limit some service out of Union Station on Monday due to the cold creating problems with switch signals.

Meanwhile, in the vehicle department, electric-powered Tesla owners are having battery challenges in the extreme cold. The Secretary of State’s office says there are more than 90,000 Teslas on Illinois roads.

But those drivers found their batteries draining quickly in the extreme cold, and over the past few days, several had to get towed to a charging station. Many Tesla owners also found frozen cables, even when they did get a chance to charge up their batteries.

Eddie Zipperstein owns Richard’s Body Shop on W. Lawrence Ave., a certified Tesla service center. He had some tips for Tesla owners to deal with the extreme cold.

“The best thing is to tell your car in navigation you’re going to charge, and it pre-conditions the battery to tell it to accept the charge faster,” Zipperstein advises. “I went from 30 to 80 (percent battery) in 40 minutes.”

Another piece of advice for Tesla owners is to not wait until the battery is below 30 percent to charge it.

Uber driver Darry Johnson, however, says he’s fed up with having to deal with Teslas in the extreme cold, an inevitable fact of any Chicago winter.

“They definitely have to work on it, because I’m out of this Tesla after (Tuesday),” Johnson said. “I’m not going to ride it again.”

So would Johnson rather go back to gas?

“I’d rather go back to gas,” he confirmed. “Absolutely.”