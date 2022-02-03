Crews battling large warehouse fire in Bartlett

BARLETT, Ill. — Fire crews are battling a large fire at a document storage facility in Bartlett.

The warehouse is part of Brewster Creek Business Park, which houses 48 businesses.

Authorities initially responded to the scene at around 11 a.m., but there were not widespread flames at the time.

As of 9 p.m., crews remain on scene battling the blaze, which has left the building as a total loss.

WGN Meteorologist Morgan Kolkmeyer said the smoke is being picked up on radar.

Radar picking up the smoke from the Bartlett warehouse fire pic.twitter.com/bSFozjSCCg — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) February 3, 2022

Bartlett police are providing traffic control assistance. Northbound Munger Rd is closed at Brewster Creek Blvd.

A statement from Access Corp confirmed that all employees were safely evacuated:

“At this time, we can confirm that we did experience a fire today at our secure record center in Bartlett, IL. All our team members evacuated the building and are safe.

The fire department was immediately notified and we are working with local authorities to determine the cause. Additionally, a recovery team is working onsite to assess the situation, determine any impact, and take necessary actions.



We have no further information to share at this time.”