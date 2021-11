OAK PARK, Ill. — Fire crews are on the scene of a massive fire at a building in Oak Park.

The fire started just before 10 a.m. Tuesday at Delia’s Kitchen, located at 1034 Lake Street. A nail salon is also in the building.

Oak Park officials say two apartments located above the restaurant and some neighboring businesses have been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews remain on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.