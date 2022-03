CHICAGO — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood.

Crews responded to the extra-alarm fire in the 3000 block of West Lawrence Tuesday afternoon.

As crews worked to contain the fire, the building partially collapsed.



Albany Park Fire

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Chicago firefighters are working to contain a warehouse fire in Albany Park. From CFD: “Fire is contained to original building. The roof is down. Multiple master streams being used. No injuries reported.” @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Z6Okewkiez — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) March 22, 2022

Traffic in the area is being diverted.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.