CHICAGO — Chicago fire crews battled a massive fire Monday morning at a Dollar Tree store on the city’s South Side

The fire started just after 5:30 a.m. at the store located at 95th and Jeffrey.

The flames were reportedly interfering with powerlines in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

