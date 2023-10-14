CHICAGO — Chicago firefighters are tackling a fire that broke out at a church on the Far South Side overnight.

The fire appeared near 4 a.m. at the Advocate United Church of Crist located on 103rd and Avenue L but no one was in the building and no injuries were reported.

Neighbors told WGN the noise and commotion woke the up and looked outside the window to see flames shooting out of the over 100-year-old church.

Nearby residents of the church were ordered to evacuate, and the church pastor said when firefighters got there and opened the door, a brush of flames appeared.

“Very emotional, I really don’t have any words,” senior pastor Rev. Malcom Griffith said.

Rev. Griffith mentioned he was just here Friday doing ministry and mentioned the building passed the code inspection as well.

He also said the church is considered a lifeline for many people and is known for its work to help the homeless.

Crews are continuing their work on the fire.